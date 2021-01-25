Sr. Maureen Truland
1925 – 2021
Sr. Maureen Truland, 95, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Maureen was born on September 10, 1925 in Lancaster, New Hampshire to Daniel J. and Mary A. (Robinson) Truland. She received her Bachelor of Science and Masters in Biology in New Hampshire and Masters in Theology from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.
Margaret Mary Truland entered the Benedictine Convent on August 6, 1952 and was given the name Sr. Maureen Truland. Her first profession of vows was on February 11, 1954 and her final profession of vows was on March 12, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daniel J. Truland.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and her monastic family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Benedictine Chapel with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville.