Sr. Mary Susan Huppe
1937-2023
Sr. Mary Susan Huppe, 85, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Huppe was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 23, 1937 to Frank and Juanita (Holton) Huppe. She attended St. Peters Catholic School, Hogan High School and Ursuline Academy. Sr. Huppe enter the Benedictine Convent on February 10, 1953. Her first profession of vows was November 9, 1956 and her final profession of vows was February 24, 1962.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-sister, Bernice Campbell.
Survivors include her monastic family; one niece, Susan Huppe and two nephews, John F. Huppe and Michael Huppe.
Mass of Christian Burial 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel in Clyde. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Wake service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com