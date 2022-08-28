Sr. Mary Jane Romero
1932-2022
Sr. Mary Jane Romero, 90, passed away on Saturday, august 27, 2022 at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Romero was born on August 13, 1932 in La Jara, Colorado to Joseph and Rose (Chavez) Romero. Mary Jane entered the Benedictine Convent on July2, 1950 and was given the name Sr. Mary Jane Romero. Her first profession of vows was on February 10, 1952 and her final profession of vows was on February 10, 1957.
Sr. Romero served in many capacities in the community, Prioress General, Prioress, Novice Director, Altar Bread Department, Liturgical Vestment Department and Editor of Spirit & Life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Margaret Romero Stratton.
Survivors include her monastic family, her sister, Sr. Louise Romero OSF; four nieces, Terri Hilliland, Katherine Moore, MargieBirks, Mary Ann Stratton and two nephews, Steve Stratton and Pat Stratton and many many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 9am Monday, August 29th at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel in Clyde. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery Clyde. A Wake service will be held at 7pm Sunday, August 28th at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville