Sr. Mary Elizabeth Krone
1927-2020
Sr. Mary Elizabeth Krone, 93, passed away on December 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Mary Elizabeth was born on September 25, 1927 in Clyde, Kansas to Dr. Charles Benedict and Zella Mae (Parsons) Krone. She attended Marymont College in Salina, Kansas.
Marilyn Jean Krone entered the Benedictine Convent on August 15, 1947 and was given the name Sr. Mary Elizabeth Krone. Her first profession of vows was on May 29, 1949 and her final profession of vows was on July 12, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Thomas Krone.
Survivors include her two brothers and one sister, Dr. James V. Krone and William H. Krone and Kaye F. Gross and her Monastic Family.
A Private Wake was held on Tuesday, December 15th at Our Lady of Rickenbach and a Private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 16at the Benedictine Chapel with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery on the Convent grounds. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.