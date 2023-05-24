Sr. Marietta Crahan
1930-2023
Sr. Marietta Crahan, 92, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.
Sr. Crahan was born on June 10, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Bernard and Gerardine (Cronin) Crahan. She attended St. Marks Grade School and the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, Illinois. She had worked for her father at National Cash Register. Sr. Crahan entered the Benedictine Convent on October 2, 1948. Her first profession of vows was September 8, 1950 and her final profession of vows was September 8, 1955.
Survivors include her monastic family, her two sisters, Kathleen Dotson and Eileen (Perry) Broughton; sister-in-law, Sally Crahan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel, Clyde. Burial Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com