Shirley Sue Sisk
1926-2022
Shirley Sue Stevens Sisk, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas. She was the daughter of Edwin H. and B. Annette Chase Stevens, born on January 24, 1926 in Grant City, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Worth County Rl High School I 1944 and from Cottey College in 1946. She attended Northwest State University and Oklahoma State University.
Shirley married Wendell A. Sisk on April 4, 1947. To this union four children were born, Steven Wendell, Michael Ewing, Susan Annette, and Marcie Elizabeth. She loved her role as homemaker and always had homemade goodies for her children.
Shirley was a member of Eastern Star and an active member and past president of Chapter HN of the PEO Sisterhood for over 75 years. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as a Mayflower descendant. She was a lifetime member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Shirley was active in women’s groups both in the Methodist and Presbyterian churches and was the accompanist at the Methodist Church in Grant City for several years. Everyone loved hearing her play the piano. Shirley and Wendell spent their retirement years traveling and had many adventures traveling in their Airstream. They belonged to the WBCCI and she was past first lady of the Kansas City, Missouri unit.
Shirley was a fighter and a survivor. Despite her physical challenges from polio, she had a will and determination that was combined with an always loving, positive, happy attitude. Nothing stopped her from enjoying her life and she never used what others considered a disability as a crutch. Over the years, numerous people commented on her strength of character, and she was much loved and admired for it.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell, and her parents. She is survived by her four children, Steven, Mike (Cheryl), Susan (Matt), and Marcie (Andrew), as well as 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.
Memorial services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri. A private family inurnment will be in the Grant City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
The family will have a luncheon and receive friends at the Allendale Community Center following the private inurnment at the cemetery.