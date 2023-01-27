Shirley Sharp
1938-2023
Shirley “Sam” Sharp, 84, of Pickering, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Sam was born on October 22, 1938 in Pickering, Missouri to Emmett and Gertrude (Cline) Carmichael. She attended Pickering High School and Laura Street Baptist Church. Sam enjoyed quilting and making porcelain dolls. She loved horses and spending the winter in Texas with Dale.
She married Dale Sharp on June 27, 1985 in Timbo, Arkansas. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include son, Stanley (Tori) Allen, daughter, Tammy (Tom) Welch; three step-children, Jonathan (Jeanette) Sharp, Dale (Kelli) Sharp, Elizabeth (Rick) Argo; three brothers, Harvey (Barbara) Carmichael, Steven (Linda) Carmichael and Jerry (Grace) Carmichael; twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Barbara Shipley, son, Richard Allen, daughter, Catherine Argo, grandson, Bryan Allen, former husbands, Buddy Allen and Rex Goodvin.
Mrs. Sharp has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial service 11am Monday, February 6th at Laura Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of your choice.