Shirley L. Johnson
1950-2023
Shirley L. Johnson, 72, of Mound City, Missouri passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, Missouri.
Shirley was born on June 16, 1950 in Fort Ord, California to Boyce and Maxine Brackett. She was homemaker and worked as a nurse’s aide in the Maryville area. She attended the Skidmore Christian Church and enjoyed bingo.
She married Wayne A. Johnson in 1985. He preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded by her parents and her brother, Steven and sister, Linda.
Survivors include her children, Will (Chip) Stengel and Crystal Johnson-Martin; two granddaughters, Emily Martin and Madison Martin.
Mrs. Johnson has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m . Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the funeral home.