Shirley F. Wedlock
1932-2023
Shirley F. Wedlock, 90 of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Maryville, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, Arizona.
Shirley was born on March 6, 1932, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. Her parents were Dr. Roy V. and Veda (Hull) Canon. She attended school in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1950. After graduation she went to work for the Don Robey Insurance Agency, Maryville.
On December 25, 1951, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Shirley was united in marriage to Leroy L. Wedlock. Leroy passed away on September 8, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marjorie Canon Findley, and stepmother, Ruby Franklin Canon.
Shirley was a member and attended the First Christian Church, Maryville. She taught Sunday School and Bible school and was in the CWF Women’s Group at the church.
She was a long-time member of the Soroptimist Club, and a two-term club president, and later a state officer making many lasting friendships there.
Shirley was the Executive Secretary of the Nodaway County United Way and was serving the first year they made their financial goal.
Shirley and Leroy opened and were long time operators of Leroy’s Store of Colors Decorating Center in Maryville. Mom enjoyed serving at the St. Francis Hospital/ Mosaic gift shop.
They were avid campers and members of the Hitchhikers Group and enjoyed many winters with friends in Valley Del Oro in Arizona. Leroy played golf there and Shirley found a happy hobby of making porcelain dolls and sewing keepsake stuffed bears and bunnies.
Her survivors include her children, Sherril (Greg) Mathis, St. Louis, Missouri, Scott (Karen) Wedlock, Mound City, Missouri, and Shanda (David) Pash, Los Angeles, California, her grandchildren, Quinn (Felicia) and Tyler Mathis, Emily (Taylor Coker) and Hannah Wedlock, Elizabeth Pash, and great granddaughter, Kaylani Mathis.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Medical Center Auxiliary/Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.