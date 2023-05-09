Shirley Ann Peterson
1936-2023
Shirley Ann Dieterich Peterson of Arvada, Colorado, passed away on May 3, 2023.
She was born in Maryville, Missouri on August 5, 1936 to Herb and Twila Dieterich. She joined her two brothers, Herb Jr. and Jack. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and earned a Major in Early Childhood Education. In the late 50’s she and her husband, Larry, moved to Colorado. She attended the University of Denver where she received a Masters in Education and began teaching in the Denver Public Schools. Shirley had a love of education that would follow her through her life. After her children, Lisa, Kristin and Sonja were older, Shirley decided to pursue a career with the National Park Service. She became a Safety Inspector for the Park Service, combining her love of education and her love of the outdoors. Through her job she met Raymond Peterson and they were married by Elvis Presley in Las Vegas in 1993!
She loved the outdoors and was a passionate supporter and visitor to parks around the country. She loved to travel, ski, play golf and hike. She loved breakfast at Dennys’, ice cream from Dairy Queen, any beach, skiing at Breckenridge, cowboy boots and rhinestone jackets. Shirley was an endless supporter of her grandchildren, from baseball games, to dance competitions, she was always there cheering- sometimes very loudly! Shirley had a beautiful yard and loved the birds that flocked to her feeders. Always interested in many subjects she would happily share her knowledge- be it the names of the birds in her yard, something she had just read or her general advice on any subject!
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Leicht (Gerhard), Kristin Rowley, and Sonja Maher (Rich), her stepdaughter, Kim Peterson and stepson, Mark Peterson and her much loved grandchildren, Jessica Leicht, Nicole Leicht, Michael Maher and Brandan Maher.
A memorial service will be held on May 25th at 4 p.m. at the Arvada United Methodist Church at 6750 Carr St. Arvada. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the food pantry, Broomfield FISH, an organization Shirley loved and supported for many years as a volunteer.