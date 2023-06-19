Shirley Ann Kelley
1931-2023
Shirley Ann Alden Kelley, 91, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed from this life June 15, 2023. She was born to William Jesse and Pauline Frances Alden in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma, on August 12, 1931.
She graduated from Gilman City High School, and in 1952 received a BS degree in home economics education from Northwest Missouri State University. Shirley was united in marriage to Bobby Rex Kelley on April 12, 1952 and together they embarked on teaching careers which crisscrossed the Northwest Missouri communities of Gallatin, Hamilton, Stanberry, Graham, Maitland, Skidmore, Maysville, Clarksdale, Hopkins, and Pickering for over 35 years, impacting the lives of countless students and educators.
She enjoyed telling people she was a tenth generation direct descendant of John Alden who came to across the Atlantic on the historic Mayflower voyage in 1620. An excellent seamstress, she often made the patterns as well as the clothes she sewed, including her daughter’s wedding dress. Many Saturday mornings her family awoke to the aroma of fresh baked bread or cinnamon rolls and she gave away many loaves of banana nut bread from her favorite recipe. She loved reading books of all genres and was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children Janet (Dell) Epperson of Columbia, Roger Kelley of Sullivan, Keith (Michele) Kelley of Conception Junction, her grandchildren Samuel (Raelynn) Kelley and Paige (Justin) Ralph, her brother Jim Alden, her sister Sarah Brown and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, her parents Jesse and Pauline, and two half-brothers Lee and Bill Ziegelgruber.
Memorials may be directed to the Pickering United Methodist Church, c/o Price Funeral Home, 120 East First Street, Maryville, Missouri 64468 or the Bobby and Shirley Kelley Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Foundation and note Shirley Kelley in the memo line.
Mrs. Kelley has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.