Shirley Ann Cockayne
1936-2022
Shirley Ann Cockayne, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Garden Terrace at Overland Park.
Shirley was born on April 1, 1936 in Parnell, Missouri to Leslie David and Hazel (Stephenson) Frampton. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School. She was a homemaker and member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and St. Gregory’s Guild. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafting and bowling.
She married Clifford “Cliff” Cockayne on January 9, 1958 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2013. She was also preceded by her parents and two brothers, Leslie Frampton, Jr. and Donald Frampton.
Survivors include one sister, LaVera Howard and three brothers, Paul Frampton, Laverne Frampton and Ronald Frampton and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Prayer Service 1pm Tuesday, June 14th at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.