Sheryl Slaten
1950-2020
Sheryl Slaten, 70, of Clearmont, Missouri entered into peace Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence in rural Clearmont, Missouri after a nine month battle with mesothelioma.
Sheryl Lynn Slaten was born January 26, 1950 in Elmo, Missouri to Norval and Helen (Harness) Wheeler. She graduated from West Nodaway R-1 in 1968 and continued her education through coursework at Northwest Technical School. She was a four-year varsity basketball athlete in high school and was selected to play on the 1968 AAU Junior Olympic basketball team representing Northwest Missouri. The team won the Midwest Regional tournament in Kansas City.
Sheryl married Rich Slaten on November 10, 1968 in Elmo. They moved to Vacaville, California while Rich was in the Air Force. After her husband was discharged from the military, they moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Rich and Sheryl decided to return home and open their own television sales and repair business in 1975 and have lived outside Clearmont ever since where they have been involved in community and family activities. This 52-year union was blessed with three children: Greg, Lani, and Jamie.
Sheryl retired from Energizer after 30 years and then went on to work for Baker Chiropractic and Rehab the past eight years as a bookkeeper. Sheryl was active in the Clearmont Community Club as her children were growing up and helped coach several baseball and softball teams over the years. After her kids were grown, Sheryl’s passion turned to watching and videoing her grandchildren’s activities; traveling to see them whenever possible.
Sheryl attended the Clearmont Baptist Church since 1975 and recently was baptized in faith at the Nodaway River by Shambaugh, Iowa on September 27, 2020.
Preceding Sheryl in death were her parents, one infant brother James, father-in-law Richard Slaten and brother-in-law Tom Williams.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Rich of the home, son Greg (Chikako) Slaten of Sellersberg, Indiana, daughter Lani (John) Clayton of Burlington Junction, Missouri, daughter Jamie (Willie) Mims of Tyler, Texas, seven grandchildren: Jocelyn, Stephen, Deanna, Rachel, McKinley, Cameron, and Kacey, mother-in-law Lorna Slaten, five siblings: Gerald (Jaquita) Wheeler, Dennis (Cheryl) Wheeler, Karla Williams, Don (Brenda) Wheeler, and Kevin (Debbie) Wheeler, sister-in-law Renee (Don) Sandusky, brother-in-law Roger (Penny) Slaten, and numerous nieces and nephews.