Sherry Louise Stoll
1965-2020
Sherry Louise Stoll, 55, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her Maryville, Missouri home.
She was born on April 28, 1965, the daughter of Gary E. and Norma F. (Hawk) Hulett. Sherry graduated from Rock Port High School in 1983. She then graduated from Southeast Community College in 1985 with a Business Management degree in the top 10 of her class.
Sherry battled diabetes for 13 years. The last five years were the most difficult.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Gary Hulett; brother, William “Billy” Hulett; and nieces, Allison Schwindt and Kristine Ginther.
Survivors include her husband, Daryl J. Stoll of their Maryville home; her mother, Norma Hulett of Rock Port; sister, Darlene (Warren) Schwindt of Auburn, Nebraska; and nephew, Garrett (Rachel) Schwindt.
Graveside services: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 2:00 pm, High Creek Cemetery, Rock Port.