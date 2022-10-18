Sherry Lea Carmichael
1966-2022
Sherry Lea Carmichael, 56, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Sherry was born in Maryville, on April 25, 1966, to Marvin Laverne and Margaret L. (Bridgewater) Lowrance. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Her mother preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Michael Lowrance, and her sister, Julia Louise Vogel
Sherry graduated in 1984 from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins, Missouri, and had attended classes at NWMSU. She went to work for Nodaway Valley Bank in 1985, first as a teller and was the Mobil Deposit Assistant.
On April 12, 1986, at the Christian Church in Pickering, Sherry was united in marriage to Stuart L. Carmichael.
She was a member and attended the Hopkins Baptist Church, Hopkins.
Sherry was active in cheer leading and had played the saxophone in the high school band. She had spent several summers working in Branson, Missouri. She had made and delivered candy plates to friends and neighbors over the years. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and she enjoyed being outdoors: hunting and fishing, riding dirt bikes, and took in a stray animal or two. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with family.
Her husband Stuart Carmichael survives of the home. She is also survived by her dad, LaVerne, her brothers, Randy (Becky) Lowrance, Branson, Missouri, and Mark (Jeri) Lowrance, Innsbrook, Missouri, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476.