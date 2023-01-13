Sheila Dianne Kiser
1954-2023
Sheila Dianne Kiser, 68, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sheila was born in Maryville, Missouri, on September 18, 1954, to Paul Richard “Dick” and Betty Lee (Mowry) Kiser. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
She graduated in 1972 from South Nodaway High School and worked for 34 years in general production, at Eveready in Maryville.
She had attended the Barnard Methodist Church, and was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi, both of Barnard. She enjoyed staying in contact with her former work mates at Eveready. She loved attending and keeping track of her niece and nephews and great nieces and nephews’ school and sporting events. She also loved her dog.
Her parents preceded her in death, and also her brother-in-law, Ben Espey.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon K. Espey, Barnard, her niece, Jennifer (Spencer) Miller, Barnard, her nephew, Jared (Jennifer) Espey, Cole Camp, Missouri, and her great nieces and nephews, Jessica, Wyatt, and Justin Miller, and Will and Jolee Espey.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sheila will be cremated after the service and her cremains will be interred in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Platte Valley Athletic Department, c/o South Nodaway High School, 209 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO 64423.