Sharon May Hart
1947-2023
Sharon May Hart, 76, of Maryville, passed from this life on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mosiac Life Care, in St. Joseph, Missouri, with family at her side.
Sharon was born in Coldwater, Michigan, on March 28, 1947. Her parents were William Weddle “Bill” and Margaret Elmira (Goodwin) Blackford. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Larry, her sister, Joyce Blackford-Morris, her five brothers, Fred Blackford, David DeVoss, Larry DeVoss, Lloyd Blackford and Billy Blackford.
She lived a short time in Michigan, then near Sheridan, Missouri and attended school there, and moved to Maryville in the early 1960’s.
She was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. She enjoyed playing bingo and visiting casinos. She liked crafts and was very crafty, and painting ceramics. She was a gardener and liked watching her birds.
On August 22, 1965, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Sharon was united in marriage to Larry Pearl Hart. He passed away on April 28, 2011.
Her survivors include her children, Ricky (Ellen) Hart, Maryville, Tonya (Steve Mozier) Wilmes, Hopkins, Missouri; her brother, Richard Blackford, Graham, Missouri, and sister, Kay Colbert, Arcadia, Iowa; six grandchildren, Alisa and Kylie Thompson, Trevin Wilmes, Odessa (Shawn) Doughty, Chloe (Dustin Partridge) Hart, and Emma Hart; 12 great-grandchildren, Dallas, Danika and Daphne Eiberger, Kinley Thompson, Rylan Ledford, Cora, Willow, Georgia, Koal, and baby boy Doughty, Isabella and Cooper Partridge, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested in Sharon’s name to a cancer charity of the donor’s choice.