Sharon Marie Browning
1940-2022
Sharon Marie Browning, 81, of Maryville, Missouri, died peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022 at NorthCare Hospice House surrounded in love by her family.
Sharon was born March 14, 1940 in Newark, Missouri to George and Maureen Stokes. She graduated from Edina High School in 1957. On June 23, 1957, Sharon married Edward Browning and they continued their paths in education together. She graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with her B.S. and M.A. degrees. In 1973, Sharon was the first female to earn a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia.
After teaching business and English at the junior and senior high levels, Sharon became a professor at Northwest Missouri State University where she taught for over 30 years. She was awarded the Gold Medal for Missouri State Professor of the Year in 1986 and was the Teacher of the Year for the Department of Marketing and Management at NWMSU for four consecutive years from 1988 to 1992. More importantly, she would want to be remembered for her love of students and their success.
One of Sharon’s biggest accomplishments was developing an exchange project with China business leaders and university teachers. Through this partnership, Sharon took several trips to China to facilitate international business opportunities and was an exchange professor at a university in Beijing.
Even more than these professional achievements, Sharon was most proud of her children, Ashley (Dave) Caster of Liberty, Missouri and Steven Browning of Maryville. She will be loved and remembered forever as Muna by her grandchildren, Justin and Morgan Caster.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Judith Griffith.
Memorials are requested to the New Nodaway Humane Society to honor Sharon’s passion for God’s little creatures. 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468
A private memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Bram Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.bramfuneralhome.com.