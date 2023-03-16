Sharon Lynne Dunfee
1950-2023
Sharon Lynne Dunfee was born on July 1, 1950 in Maryville, Missouri to Billy Arch and Betty (Maudlin) Dunfee. She passed away on March 13, 2023 at Mosaic Hospital in St.Joseph, Missouri at the age of 72.
Sharon graduated from Grant City High School in1968. She attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where she graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music. Sharon had a love for all kinds of music, including classical opera, sacred music and folk music. She worked as a case worker for the Division of Family Services in Los Angeles, California for 19 years.
Sharon returned to live in Grant City in 1996, where she pursued her love of drawing and painting, making gifts of drawings for all her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed visiting the nursing home, playing the piano and singing for the residents there. In 2017, after an accident at home, she became a resident there.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Bill in 1983, infant brother Teddy, paternal grandparents Arch and Bernice Dunfee, and maternal grandparents Walter and Jocie Maudlin.
Surviving are her mother, Betty Dunfee of Grant City, Missouri, brothers Norman of New York City, Neal of Lyons, Colorado, sisters Cynthia (Robert) Thomas of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Valeri (Claude) Gicquel of Annecy, France; nephews Joshua Walker and Zachary Gicquel; nieces Lucia Gicquel and Prugh Dunfee, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery.