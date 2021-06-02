Sharon Faye Weston
1937-2021
Sharon Faye (McGinness) Weston, 84, of Farragut, Iowa entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Ambassador in Sidney. Celebration of life funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Staci Shearer officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with viewing and visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday evening. Memorials in Sharon’s name are being directed to the Farragut Cemetery Association or to Farragut Fire & Rescue. Burial will be in the Farragut Cemetery. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service of Shenandoah, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Faye (McGinness) Weston of Farragut, Iowa was born to Glen Roland and Velma Pauline (Hayden) McGinness on April 11, 1937 at their home in Nodaway County, Missouri. Sharon was raised in northwest Missouri and enjoyed riding horses and helping her dad on the farm. She graduated from Skidmore High School in 1955. At the age of 14, she was playing softball when the love of her life saw her and said, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry,” and that he did. On May 29, 1955, Sharon and David Lee Weston were united in marriage at the Skidmore Christian Church. David and Sharon had five children, Randy, Ronald, Glen Martin (Marty), Curtis and Tamra.
After their marriage, they lived west of Skidmore before moving west of Sidney, Iowa near the Hollywood Ranch in 1960. In 1972, the family moved to a farm north of Farragut and remained there until they moved to town in 1987. Sharon always said she couldn’t even boil water when they married, but she became a great cook. She worked on the farm helping David as well as other local farmers. Sharon was also known for sewing clothes for her children. After raising their five children, David and Sharon welcomed granddaughters Jasclyn Christine and Jodi K into their home, raising them alongside their father, Marty. Being known as “the lunch lady” to the local school kids was one of her special joys.
Sharon enjoyed visiting friends and relatives, shopping, attending high school sporting events and especially any activities involving her great grandchildren. Family genealogy and travel were among her passions. She spent the last several years adventuring with Neihart Tours where she met her good friend, Kathleen Groom, among many others. Sharon made it to her final travel destination on May 29, 2021, where she was reunited in heaven with her love, David, on their 66th wedding anniversary.
Preceding Sharon in death were her parents; husband; son, Marty; and siblings, Mary Louise Wilkinson, Lota Clair Beery and Carroll McGinness. She is survived by her children, Randy (Rawn) Weston of Farragut, Ronald (Elaine) Weston of Shenandoah, Curtis (Lisa) Weston of McKinney, Texas and Tamra (David) Jackson of Essex; two grandsons; 12 granddaughters; seven great-grandsons; 10 great granddaughters; siblings, Glen Roland (G.R.) McGinness, Joetta Dow and Eloise Lewis; and many, many other relatives and friends.