Sharla DeAnn Goff
1971-2021
Sharla DeAnn Goff, 49 of Burlington Junction. Missouri passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at her home.
Sharla was born October 29, 1971 in Knob Noster, Missouri, to Roger and Connie (Farrens) Goff. She was second oldest of eight siblings.
Sharla attended West Nodaway R-1 school where she was active in many organizations, including cheerleading, drama club, FFA, Rocket Reporter Editor, yearbook editor, etc. She graduated in 1990.
Sharla was the mother of five amazing sons, Matthew, Jeffry, Brandon, Tyler and Weston.
Sharla attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Special Education and graduated with honors in 2004. She taught for the ACES school in Maryville, Missouri for two years and for South Holt school district in Oregon, Missouri for four years in K-12 Special Education.
Sharla held several callings in her church, mostly working with the children which she loved. She was an avid community volunteer for many years where she helped organize the town festivals. Sharla was known for her amazing singing voice, which was enjoyed by many.
Her survivors include her five sons, Matthew (Darien) Whittington, Maryville, Jeffry (Britt) Whittington, Hansen, Idaho, Brandon (Nikki) Whittington, Maryville, Tyler Whittington, Burlington Junction, and Weston Carter, Maryville; her parents, Roger and Connie Goff, Burlington, Junction, five brothers and one sister, Nathan (Amy) Goff, Rosendale, Missouri, Brian (Tammi) Goff, Liberty, Missouri, David Goff, Michael (Courtney) Goff, Steven (Hannah) Goff, Rochelle (Loren) Shimak, all of Burlington Junction and five grandchildren, Annabelle, Elliana, Kaiser, Kinzlee and Aldon Whittington. Sharla was preceded in death by one sister, Kristen in 1990.
A Celebration of Life for Sharla will be held, 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Bluebird Crossing Event Center, Quitman, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 pm. on Friday at the Bluebird Event Center. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction. The funeral services will be live streamed on Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. Obituary information: andrewshannfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and facemask are recommended. A memorial fund has been established in Sharla name.