Scott Valo Lewis
1956-2021
Scott Valo Lewis, 64, of Boone Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.
Scott was born on October 6, 1956, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri, the second of two children, to Murrin and Zattie Lewis of Hopkins, Missouri. As a youngster, while attending school, he worked alongside his uncle Roy and Aunt Sarah on their farmstead as well as their farm implement business. After Scott graduated from North Nodaway High School (Hopkins, Missouri) in 1975, he went on to pursue a successful career as a diesel mechanic.
He met and married Robin Milburn in Bedford, Iowa, they went on to have one son, Galen Lewis. Scott was also a loving father figure to Robin’s son John Dee Penick, from a previous marriage.
Scott retired in 2021 from Housby Mack, located in Des Moines, due to health reasons.
Scott loved all of his family and friends, but most of all his grandchildren. He spent a lot of his free time playing softball with his beloved granddaughters and going to his grandchildren’s sporting events. Scott loved riding his Harley, target shooting, visiting his mother in Missouri, and spending time with family. Scott had some battles with his health the last few years, but no matter what he was going through he would put a smile on your face.
Scott was preceded in death by his dad Murrin Lewis as well as his son’s mother Robin East.
He is survived by his mother Zattie Lewis, sister Jana (David) Krottinger, sons Galen Lewis (Jessie) and John Dee Penick (Vanessa). Grandchildren Victoria and Kennedy Lewis; Wade, Libby, Beau, and Brock Penick. Nieces Leah Krottinger and Emma (Tim) Riggs. Great niece Teddy Riggs; as well as his girlfriend Karen Shepard.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Friday, October 15, from 4 to 7 pm at the John Hansen Shelterhouse (McHose) located at 410 Park Ave, Boone, IA 50036.
Condolences may be addressed: Zattie Lewis, 1101 E. Fifth St., Maryville, MO 64468 or Galen Lewis, 207 Sunrise St, Boone, IA 50036.