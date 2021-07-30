Sara A. Wilson
1932-2021
Sara Ann Wilson, 89, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Parkdale Manor.
Sara was born on April 13, 1932 in Melbourne, Missouri to Eldon and Dorothy (Greenall) Peery. She was a graduate of Gilman High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Sara married Charles L. Wilson on March 3, 1951 in Savannah, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2008. She was also preceded by her parents and her sister, Jo Ellen Zimmerman and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Phyllis) Peery.
Survivors include her children, Janet (Steve) Woodburn, Platte City, Missouri, Charles (Donna) Wilson, Walnut Grove, Missouri and Thomas (Luellen) Wilson, Maryville, Missouri; sister, Linda Gibson, Leisure Lake, Trenton, Missouri, 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Graveside Services 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Miriam Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials in care of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in Bridgeton, Missouri.
