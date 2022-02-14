Sandra Rasco Gillespie
Sandra Rasco Gillespie, 81, of Albany, Missouri, passed away February 10, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.
Sandra was born September 24, 1940 to Wendell and Bette (Evans) Rasco at Barnard, Missouri.
She attended South Nodaway School in Barnard and St. Joseph Junior College and Missouri Methodist School of Nursing in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sandra married Howard Lynch and two children were born to this union, David and Cindy. They were divorced.
She married James Robert Gillespie on August 19, 1967. To this union, two sons Thomas Carl and James Robert were born.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, husband James R. Gillespie, son David Ray Lynch, daughter Cindy Anne Lynch and brother Thomas Rasco.
She is survived by son, Thomas Carl Gillespie and James Robert Gillespie both of Albany; three granddaughters, Lindsey Lynch, Caitlin and Kelly Gillespie; grandson, Tyler Lynch; great grandson, Teagan Lynch; sisters, Karen (David) Dack and Wendy (Bob) Tripp; brother, Evan (Kim) Rasco; daughter in law, Cindy Lynch.
Sandra was a 50+ year member of the Virginia Daughters DAR, 50+ year member Order of the Eastern Star, Christian Church, Albany Historical Society (Albany Heritage Society) and former board member of the Opportunity Workshop.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the chapel. Friends may call any time after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Memorial Contributions: Backpack Buddies, Carnegie Public Library or Albany Historical Society (Albany Heritage Society) in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
The funeral service will be live streamed on The New Shopper Facebook Page.