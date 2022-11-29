Sandra Maxwell
1945-2022
Sandra Maxwell, 77, of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at the North Kansas City Hospice House on November 26, 2022.
Sandy was a longtime resident of the Maryville community and was known for her involvement with several community organizations including AAUW, PEO and as a founding member of a local book club. She loved Maryville and northwest Missouri and attended many events over the years.
Sandy and Max also enjoyed and were regular visitors to local natural areas including Mozingo Lake, Dobbins Woods, Nodaway Lake, Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Conception Abbey and the Benedictine Convent in Clyde.
Sandra Rose Maxwell was born in Stratton, Colorado on September 23, 1945 to Daniel and Rose Smith. She grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Casa Grande, Arizona and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson before her marriage and move to Iowa. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology and married longtime Northwest Missouri State geology professor Dr. Dwight Maxwell in 1979. After earning a M.S. in Speech Pathology, she worked as a speech therapist in the Stanberry and Maryville public schools. After retiring she travelled widely in Europe, Canada and the United States with her husband Max before his passing. Following his death, she moved to Kansas City to be near her daughter’s family.
Sandra will be missed by her daughter, Heather (Troy) Greenfield of Kansas City, son, Pete (Heather Lynn) of Perry, Iowa, three grandchildren, Morgan and Parker Greenfield and Collin Malmberg, brother, Dan (Louise) Smith of Estes Park, Colorado, and sister in law, Alice (Richard) Shimel, as well as a legion of nieces, nephews and friends in Maryville and throughout the country.
Sandra has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. A Celebration of Life for Sandra will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Bram Funeral Home.
Memorials can be directed to the Chapter L PEO. Attn: Stacy Bundridge, 611 3rd Street, Maryville, Missouri 64468.