Samuel Page Stubbs III
1941-2022
Samuel Page Stubbs III, 80, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center.
Samuel was born on September 18, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. His parents were Samuel Page Stubbs Jr. and Dorless Betrice (Houser) Stubbs. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Wade and a sister Vivian.
He was a high school graduate and had attended college.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving as a medic during the Vietnam War.
During his working career he was a quality control inspector in the nuclear industry.
On December 15, 1979, at Lake Tahoe, California, he was united in marriage to Marcalene Massey. They were married 43 years. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include, sons Samuel (Jennifer) Stubbs IV, of North Ogden, Utah and Rick (Christine) Courtney of Springfield, Missouri, daughters Renee Stubbs of Columbia, South America and Diane (Liz) Courtney of Maryville; brother Bruce Stubbs of Oklahoma, and a sister Sarah Stubbs of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Benjamin Stubbs and fiancée Bernice, Kohana Stubbs, Tosha (Jess) Tuzon, Dylan Krzyzopolski, Cory (Brianna) Rosenbohm, two great-grandchildren twins, Naila and Ave Tuzon.
A private family viewing with military honors will be conducted at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The body will be cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home.
An inurnment will be held at a later date.