Sally Louise Rowe
1956-2023
Sally Louise (Lafferty) Rowe, 67, died August 7, 2023 at Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville, after a long battle with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Visitations will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at Melby Mortuary in Mankato, Kansas at 9:00 a.m. and Celebration of Life service at 10:00 a.m. followed by an inurnment at the City/County Cemetery in Jewell.
Sally was born on May 8, 1956 in McCook, Nebraska to Cecil Carl and Bonnie June (Watkins) Lafferty at St Catherine’s hospital. She gained an associate degree in criminal justice from McCook Community College then later took Data Processing at NCK Vo-Tech.
Sally married Kenneth Rowe and later divorced. She bought the local tavern, Danbury Rec, where she served fast food and drinks for several years. She was a member of the Beaver Valley Fire District and the Assistant Fire Chief. Sally loved her dogs, country music, movies and crossword puzzles. She was an active member of Jewel County Antique Tractor Show for many years and attended the Jewell Methodist Church.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents, special friend, Donn Topliff and sisters-in-law, Linda Lafferty and LaVona Lafferty. She is survived by brother, Don Lafferty of McCook, Nebraska, sister, Betty (Ralph) Florea of Hopkins, Missouri, sister, Susan (Dennis) Campbell of Lodi, California, brother, Lyle Lafferty of Scranton, Kansas and brother, John (Lynette) Lafferty of Gibbon, Nebraska as well as many nieces, nephew, great nieces and great nephews.
Memorials may be given in Sally’s name for further research with MS to KU Medical Center at 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160.
