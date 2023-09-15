Ruth Emojean Henry
1928-2023
Ruth Emojean Stevenson was born April 13, 1928 in Grant City, Missouri to Fred Glen and Oneta Fern Merkling Stevenson.
Ruth attended Echo Dell and Prairie Star country schools. She attended 3 ½ years at Sheridan Missouri High School before graduating from Houston, Missouri High School in 1946.
Ruth was baptized at the Bethel Methodist Church in 1941. She later became a member of the Assembly of God Church in Grant City, Missouri. She also loved church family at Gentry Christian Church and Area Bible Fellowship Church in Clearfield, Iowa.
On May 17, 1946 Ruth was united in marriage at the family home in Houston, Missouri to Volley Allen Henry of Parnell, Missouri. To this union five children were born, Linda Jean, David Allen, Elenor Joanne, Glenda Fern and Pamela Ruth.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Volley, son David, parents, Fred and Oneta, step-fathers, Don Overman and Willis King and brother, John Overman.
She is survived by daughters: Linda (Tim) Beemer, Joanne (Loren) Pierce, Glenda Hurst and Pam Nickell, sister, Amy (Vernon) Cole and family, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildrenas well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved and was loved by her other family at Bedford Specialty Care. While there, Ruth enjoyed all the activities but especially enjoyed the bingo and crafts.
Graveside Service and Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 in Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, Iowa. Services are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Memorials to be made to Friends of Family in Blockton, Iowa.