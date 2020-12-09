Russell E. “Rusty” Hixson
1964-2020
Russell E. “Rusty” Hixson, 56, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home.
Rusty was born on July 16, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clyde A. and Gracie M. (George) Hixson, I. He was a graduate of the Fillmore C1 High School in Fillmore, Missouri. He worked for Schreck Motors and maintenance for Pine Ridge Trailer Court.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin sisters.
Survivors include two sisters, Nancy Owens, Jamie Hixson and his brother, Clyde Hixson, II; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other family members.
Rusty has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in care of the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.