Russel Dale Johnson
1932-2023
Russel Dale Johnson age 91, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, at his home in San Angelo, Texas, surrounded by his family.
Russel was born on February 6, 1932, to Leroy and Mary (Melvin) Johnson in Gravity, Iowa on the family farm. He graduated from Gravity High School and went on to enlist in the Air Force (810th Air Division, 95th Wing Field Bombadier Maintenance) where he was an engine conditioning mechanic on the B-36 squadron and was on the first plane to land on the Island of Wake as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He attended Clarinda Junior College then attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
He met and married the love of his life Shirley (Ingram) Johnson on May 24, 1959.
He started his career with Northern Natural Gas (Omaha, Nebraska), Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, Midcon and Occidental Petroleum where he retired as Area Superintendent in Mountain View, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson, children Mary (Neal) McHone of Conroe, Texas, Mark (Debra) Johnson of Sugar Land, Texas, Terri (Jeff) Pittman of San Angelo, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher McHone, Jonathan McHone, Sabra Pittman, Mallory Pittman, Hannah Johnson, Jack Johnson, Braden Johnson and great grandchild Jace McHone. He is also survived by his brother Edward Johnson of Gravity, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Mary Johnson; brothers, Ivan and Brice Johnson; sisters, Irene Neibling and Clara Tribolet.
A burial will be held in Gravity, Iowa at a later date.