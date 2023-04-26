Ruby Naomi Turner
1935-2023
Ruby Naomi Stephens Turner of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 24, 2023.
Ruby was born in Bedford, Iowa on May 23, 1935, to Cecil and Martha Stephens. She graduated from Bedford Community School in 1953. After graduation, Ruby was employed by Farm and Home Administration (FHA) in Corning, Iowa.
Ruby married William “Rube” Turner on February 14, 1956, at the home of her parents in Bedford. Rube and Ruby made their home on the farm North of Hopkins, where she remained until January 2023.
An active member of the First Christian Church, Ruby taught Sunday school class for many years, served. as a deacon and was a church board member. She was a member for 62 years of the Chapter K P.E.O., in Hopkins. A virtue of faith, Ruby was a devoted woman to her church and God.
Ruby was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her weekly games with her Bedford and Hopkins friends. She had a love for cards and playing with her “bridge ladies”, was something she always looked forward to.
A self-sufficient woman, she was often found in her kitchen preparing hearty meals, from which she grew many of the ingredients from her large garden each year. Known for her canned beef and remarkable cooking skills, Ruby never missed a chance to provide home cooked meals for her family.
Her love for cooking and favorite recipes, such as her famous pecan pie, were passed down to her children and will be shared with generations to come.
An advocate for those with special needs and disabilities, Ruby was extremely generous with her time and money to the Missouri State Special Olympics. For many years, she was highly active and contributed to the Nodaway County Association of Group Homes.
Ruby was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an utmost classy and gracious woman, who radiated pure joy. To be within her presence, simply put, was a blessing.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Martha Stephens, siblings, Carl Stephens, and Francis Herzberg, husband, William “Rube” Turner, daughter, Lora Fisher, son-in-law, Phil Henggeler, and granddaughter, Brit Fisher.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Roberta) Turner, Gail Henggeler, John (Pamela) Turner, and James Turner; grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Turner, Cole (Stacy) Fisher, Will Fisher, Bart Oberhauser, Hallie (Ryan) Ginther, Tucker, Tanner, and Sophia Turner, Madi, Gracie, and Cora Fisher; great-grandchildren, Laney and Landon Turner, Brayden and Kennedy Murphy, Cooper, Kamryn and Karsyn Fisher, Clayton and Aria Oberhauser, and Ridge Ginther.
Visitation services will be held at the First Christian Church in Hopkins, on May 5, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private burial service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hopkins First Christian Church.