Ruby Jean Bosch
1924-2022
After living a full and remarkable life of 97 years, Ruby Jean (Mitchell) Bosch shared her warm smile and comforted her loved ones before entering Heaven’s Gate as the angel we knew her to be. On Saturday, January 8, 2022, the matriarch of our five-generation family passed away in the comfort of her home at Villa Ventura Assisted Living community in Kansas City, Missouri.
On April 25, 1924, Ruby was born in Maryville, Missouri, the youngest child of Ernest and Emma Mitchell. After graduating from Hopkins High School in 1941, Ruby met William (Bill) Bosch, Jr, and they were instantly captured by each other’s charms. After Bill proposed in 1942, Ruby boarded a train for the first time in her life and headed west to join him in Denver, Colorado at his WWII military base. Their married life together spanned 60 years, and it was filled with deep abiding love, devotion and adventure. Although Ruby was a self-proclaimed homebody, she traveled with Bill to many places; her favorites included Sedona, Arizona, Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe. After raising three children and living in Maryville for many years, Ruby and Bill happily retired in Rogers, Arkansas in 1978.
Ruby was resilient and possessed an innate ability to live life in the present moment. In 2009, she moved to Kansas City to be closer to family and embraced her new life at Villa Ventura retirement community, enjoying many activities with her cherished friends and neighbors – including the much-loved ice cream social.
Throughout her life, many were inspired by Ruby’s generosity, creativity and good-natured humor. She lived a life of service and was always there to help anyone who needed a hand. An extraordinary seamstress with an eye for color and design, she sewed many beautiful pieces for family and friends. She was a talented cook/baker and her homemade recipes are coveted to this day. Always young at heart, she explored oil painting for the first time in her late 50s, and created artworks treasured by those lucky enough to be gifted one. Ruby’s infectious laugh and dry wit charmed everyone who met her – and often disarmed an unsuspecting bridge opponent (who she surely bested).
Ruby’s commitment to her family was undeniable – and she took extra care to create a warm and welcoming home. While preceded in death by Bill in 2003, Ruby is survived by her growing family, including her children, Barbara Alexander of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; Bob Bosch of Austin, Texas; and Beverly Stewart of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Jane Alexander of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; and Anne (Tom) Gross of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Maggie (Jacob) Hannasch of Carroll, Iowa; and Alexandra (TJ) Schieber of Hilliard, Ohio; and three great-great grandchildren, Waverly and Walker Hannasch of Carroll, Iowa, and Thomas Schieber of Hilliard, Ohio. In addition, Ruby will be missed by her extended family, many friends – of all ages – who she loved and cared for deeply.
While we will miss her sweet smile and loving embrace, we also celebrate the incredible life of our mother and grandmother and cherish each special moment we shared.
We will hold a small, private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Heart Association, and to help us keep her memory alive, we ask you to practice random acts of kindness in her honor.