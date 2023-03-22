Ronnie Hagey
1959-2023
Ronnie Hagey, 63, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, near Northboro, Iowa as the result of a vehicle accident. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Burlington Junction, with Father Dominic Duc Nguyen and Father Peter Ulrich officiating. Family and Parish Rosary will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, 4:00 p.m. and visitation with the family following from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Burlington Junction. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction. Memorials may be directed to the Ronnie Hagey memorial. Memories can be shared with the family at www.nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.
Ronnie Eugene Hagey was born March 17, 1959, at Maryville, Missouri to Bobby Gene Hagey and Doris (Dalbey) Hagey. Ronnie’s love for farming started from an early age as he grew up on the family farm near Burlington Junction. He attended West Nodaway schools, graduating from West Nodaway High School in 1977. Ron was united in marriage June 8, 1985, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville to Angela Wilmes. They were blessed with four children, Dylon, Madison, Paige, and Reagan.
Farming was a lifelong passion of Ronnies’. In his youth, he was a member of the Burlington Junction 4-H Club and enjoyed raising and showing Dalbey Black Angus cattle. Ron also enjoyed attending horse shows and showing pleasure horses with his mother and grandfather.
Ron was baptized into the First Christian Church of Burlington Junction. He was active with the youth group sponsored by the community churches and was instrumental in constructing the community center where he later served on the board. As an adult he became an active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Burlington Junction and he also attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Ron was an active member of the community; serving on the West Nodaway Community Center board, on the West Nodaway school board, was a project leader of Mt. Tabor 4-H club, coached BJ Blazers baseball, coached elementary basketball and flag football. He was a member of the Northwest Missouri Tractor Puller Association and the MFA board.
Ron enjoyed the tractor pulling competitions with his John Deere tractors. He collected toy John Deere tractors and antiques. He enjoyed taking care of house plants and his “cat herd”. Ron especially enjoyed attending all his children’s sporting events.
Preceding Ron in death were his father, Bobby Hagey and father-in-law, Bernard Wilmes.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Angela Hagey of Burlington Junction; son, Dylon Hagey of Burlington Junction; daughters, Madison Hagey of Westboro, Missouri, Paige Hagey and Reagan Hagey of Burlington Junction; mother, Doris Hagey of Burlington. Junction, brother, Curtis Hagey (Kelli) of Burlington Junction, sister, Joy Jones of Maryville; mother-in-law, Cecelia Wilmes of Maryville; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws and many friends.