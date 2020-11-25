Ronald W. Graham
1951-2020
Ronald W. Graham, 69 of Maryville, Missouri, peacefully passed from this life into eternity on Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Ron was born on July 22, 1951 the son of George and Maxine Graham, now deceased. He was a graduate of Stanberry High School in 1969.
On March 2, 1974 he married Sharon Wilkinson in Alanthus Grove, Missouri.
He retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation after 31 years of service on March 1, 2004 as a maintenance superintendent II assigned to the Maryville Project Office. Ron admired hard-working men and women who met their employment obligations, kept their commitments to family, and strived to overcome obstacles in their lives.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Maryville; his children, Candy and Brant of Fremont, Nebraska and grandsons, Austin and Sam Holloway; siblings, Karen E. Graham, Liberty, Missouri, Jim and Karen Graham Liberty, Missouri and Anita Gail and Mark Buelow, Kearney, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.
Ron gave his life to Christ at age 9 and also began playing the guitar. He was a member of the Alanthus Grove Church of Christ and his Christian world view and his dedication to family, work, and music guided his life.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and the family requests that attendants please wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to reach out to someone in need. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com