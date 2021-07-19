Ronald R. Schmidt
1946-2021
Ronald R. Schmidt, 75, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ronald was born on January 4, 1946 in Maryville to Robert L. and Lucille (Davis) Schmidt. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Maryville and a 1964 graduate of Maryville High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in 1968 from Northwest Missouri State University, Masters in Secondary School Administration in 1971 from Northwest Missouri State University and in 1982 he received his Master’s in Business Administration from Northwest Missouri State University.
He had taught school at Blue Springs in Dubuque, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa and the Savannah Missouri School Districts for 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Schmidt.
Survivors include his brother, Tony Schmidt of Maryville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services 2:30 p.m Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the funeral home.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com