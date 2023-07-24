Ronald Oscar Sumy
1937-2023
Ronald Oscar Sumy, 86, Odessa, Missouri and formerly of Skidmore, Missouri, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by family. Ronald was born January 30, 1937, in Sheridan, Missouri to William Harry and Neva Marie (Sparks) Sumy. A 1955 graduate of Pickering, Missouri High School, Ron was employed by the United Telephone Company and later Sprint for 35 years. He cherished watching his grandchildren at their sporting and musical events. There was never a hand he wouldn’t shake. His “poker” buddies will miss him dearly. In 1958 he enlisted in the United States Army, serving three years in Korea and Germany. Ron took pride in acknowledging he was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church. He married Evelyn Delores (Hurst) Sumy on April 22, 1961, at the home of his parents in Skidmore.
Preceding him in death were wife Evelyn (November 12, 2014), his parents, sisters Mary Evelyn Florea and Barbara Anne Jackson, best friend and brother-in-law Jerry Harrington, brothers-in-law Virgil Hankins, Orville Florea, Steve Jackson, Bill Wells, Raymond Enders, and Steve Shupp.
Survivors include sons, Ronald Gregory (Michelle) Sumy, Boonville, Missouri and Jeffrey Alan (Andrea) Sumy, Odessa, Missouri; grandchildren Alexis Jones, Boonville and Alexandria (Paul) Washington, Madison, Alabama, Gunnerson Cale Sumy, Kansas City, Missouri, Teagan Elisabeth and Isaac Stryder Sumy, Odessa;, brother Marvin (Geraldine) Sumy, Maryville, Missouri; sisters: Betty Hankins, Graham, Missouri, Ramona Harrington, Maryville, Shirley Enders, Williamsburg, Ohio, Carolyn (Roger) Weston, Peachtree City, Georgia, Linda Shupp, Danville, Pennsylvania, and Rita Wells, O’Fallon, Illinois; brother-in-law Jack (Bea) Irwin, Lacy, Washington, and sister-in-law Ann (David) Jackson, Buena Vista, Colorado.
Memorial Graveside Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. Upon Ronald’s request, he has been cremated. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to your special charity in Ronald’s name.