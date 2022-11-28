Ronald Louis Rauch
1941-2022
Ronald Louis Rauch was born May 15, 1941 at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri to Louis Rauch and Jessie (Wilson) Rauch.
He grew up on a farm southwest of Grant City. He was a graduate of Sheridan High School and Northwest Missouri State University. Ronald married Carma Shipley on April 2, 1961 in Grant City, Missouri. Two children, a daughter Lori Susan and son Ron Wilson were born to this union.
Ronald professed his faith and accepted Christ as Savior in his teenage years. He became a member of the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church and later he served as adult Sunday School Teacher there. Upon closure of the church he moved his membership to the Grant City Baptist Church. Ronald served there as a deacon, young married and adult Sunday School Teacher. He was also a Christian lay speaker on occasion. In later years his health prevented church attendance but he remained steadfast in his faith.
Most of his working life was spent as Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging, retiring on January 31, 2007. Ronald passed away November 26, 2022 at Orilla’s Way in Grant City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Jessie Rauch; his sister Neva Allee and her son Travis Allee; his father and mother-in-law Ancil and Lora Shipley. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Carma of the home; his daughter and her husband Lori and Terry Green; his son Ron W. Rauch; four grandchildren Haley (Justin) Seipel, Aaron (Ashlyn) Green; Skylar Rauch and Dustyn Rauch; three great-grandchildren Colbie Jae Seipel, Samuel Wade Seipel and Cord McCoy Green. He is also survived by one brother Jerry (Valerie) Rauch, one sister Linda (Jim) Shryock and one brother-in-law Edmond Allee; nieces, nephews, many friends and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. service time at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery. Memorial in Ronald’s name to be decided later.