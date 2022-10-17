Ronald J. Ferris
1942-2022
Ronald J. Ferris, 80, Maryville, Missouri passed away Friday, October 14, 2022.
On September 23, 1942 he was born in Marshalltown, Iowa to Ronald and Marjorie (Prusha) Ferris.
He married Linda Sams on August 9, 1969. She survives of the home.
Ronald was a history professor at Northwest Missouri State University for 42 years. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and the Missouri State Historical Society. Ronald enjoyed traveling and reading.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Ferris.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years; son, Sam Ferris of Maryville, Missouri; daughter, Anne Terwilleger (Mark) of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Dan Ferris (Michelle) of Toledo, Iowa.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Services will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.