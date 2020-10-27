Ronald F. Gray
1936-2020
Ronald F. Gray, 86, of Dana Point, California formerly of Maryvillle, Missouri passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
Ron was born on February 6, 1934 in Maryville, Missouri to Edward W. and Mildred (Robinson) Gray. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California and received his bachelor of Science degree from Stanford University. Ron proudly served as an officer in the United States Navy. Ron was a successful travel agent operating his own business for many years in California and was a member of the Pacific Chorale of Orange County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Barbara Ellis and Jayne Gray Hicks, his brother, Edward R. Gray and a nephew, Stuart Ellis.
He is survived by his partner, Noel Guanzon and several nieces and nephews, Edward W. Gray, Gretchen Gray Doran,Andy Hicks, Sally Hicks Barto, Rick Ellis, Alan Ellis, Keith Ellis and numerous great-nieces, nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gray has been cremated. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in memory of Ron be made to the Ron Gray Memorial Fund, Pacific Chorale, 3303 Harbor Blvd., Suite E5, Costa Mesa, California 92626.