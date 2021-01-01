Ronald Eugene Anderson
1946-2020
Ronald Eugene Anderson died on December 31, 2020 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ronald was born April 4, 1946 in Maryville, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Eva Leota (Bonham) Anderson. Also deceased are his brother-in-law, Raymond W. Snyder, and his nephew, Michael S. Snyder.
Ronald is survived by his sister, Patricia S. Snyder, by his brother, J. Roger Anderson, by nieces Michelle (Mark) Iglehart, Susan (Dean) Rowe, Rene' (Roger) O'Riley, Judy (Michael) Snyder, and by numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Ronald served in the United States Army, 1970-71. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks, in Hawaii.
Mr. Anderson has been cremated. Ron requested that there be no visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com