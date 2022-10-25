Ronald Dean Johnston
1944-2022
Ronald Dean Johnston, age 78, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Madison Memory Care Cottages in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ron was born in Maryville, Missouri on March 27, 1944 to John William and Lila Marie (Gray) Johnston. They have preceded him in death along with two brothers, Gary Lee Johnston and his twin Donald Jean Johnston.
Ron graduated in 1962 from West Nodaway R-1 High School, Burlington Junction, Missouri. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1972, with a degree in Bachelor of Science. Ron serviced as a Sargent in the police force in Maryville, Missouri. Ron began his military career in the Army for three years. He also served in the Missouri Air National Guard HQ 139th Tactical Airlift Group (Rosecrans), in St. Joseph, Missouri. Ron served in Desert Storm in 1991 and Iraqi Freedom in 2003, retiring in April 2004 after serving 30 years. He also worked for various insurance companies, retiring in 2013. Ron was a man of Baptist faith and most recently was attending South Haven Baptist Church in Belton, Missouri with his wife Ada.
Surviving Ron is his wife, Ada Johnston of the home and his children Debby (Tom) Greene, John (Veronica) Johnston, Kelly (Ken) Pytluk and Melody (Graem) Dreiling. Stepchildren Ilene (Chris) Shehan-Garcia, Angela Shehan and Clayton Shehan. Thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3846 W. 75th St. #4126, Prairie Village, Kansas 66508.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont, Missouri.