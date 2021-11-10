Roger E. Cronk
1939-2021
Roger Edward Cronk, 82, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Roger was born on October 22, 1939 in Napier, Missouri to Fred F. and Halline G. (May) Cronk. He was a 1958 graduate of the Maitland High School. Roger was a heavy equipment operator, former Nodaway County Sheriff and Maryville Public Safety.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Susan Cronk and two sisters, Bonnie Fannon and Darlene Christian.
Survivors include his children, Richard (Roxy) Cronk, Maryville, Missouri, Darrell (Barbara) Cronk, Arkoe, Missouri, Scott (Holly) Cronk, Skidmore, Missouri, Brion Cronk, Burlington Jct., Missouri and Robert (Holly) Cronk, Maryville, Missouri; brother, Billy (Helen) Cronk, Wilcox, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cronk has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore, Missouri.
