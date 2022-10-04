Rodney Vogel
1959-2022
Rodney Vogel, 63, of Clarinda, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Rodney was born on July 28, 1959 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Glen and Anita (Bowenkamp) Vogel. He was a 1977 graduate of West Nodaway High School and worked in the water treatment facilities for most of his life. Rodney enjoyed spending time at the farm, being with his grandchildren, fishing and his annual vacation at Lake Kabetogama, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Julia (Lowrance) Vogel. They married on May 30, 1981. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2001.
He later married Allison L. Braymen on September 4, 2010 in Clarinda, Iowa. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include his children, Jenny (Morgan) Acosta, Kristen Vogel and Ryan (Amber) Vogel; two step-daughters, Stephanie (David) Nusser and Beth Reiter; six grandchildren, Nolan and Samuel Acosta, Autumn and Carter Vogel and Emery and Wyatt Nusser; sister, Teresa Jackson, two brothers, Darrel (Carolyn) Vogel and Alan (Pete) Vogel.
Mr. Vogel has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Price Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.