Roberta A. Courtney
1929-2022
Roberta A. Courtney, a former, longtime Maryville resident, died on January 23, 2022. Roberta was born August 22, 1929 in Farragut, Iowa to Bert Lightfoot and Gertrude Lind Lightfoot. As a child, she moved with her family to a farm in Burlington Junction, Missouri.
Roberta married Virgil Courtney on August 5, 1946 and they had 64 years together before his death in 2011. They lived in Maryville for 47 years, raising their children and being actively involved in the community they loved. Retirement years took them to Mesa, Arizona where they spent much time golfing at their resident course--Sunland Village East. In 2009 they returned to the Midwest to be closer to family.
Roberta so loved her family and devoted much of her life to family endeavors. She was involved with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Brownies; and never missed an opportunity to watch her children in the activities they enjoyed. After her children were raised, her delight became her grandchildren and ultimately her great-grandchildren. And, as everyone who knew her well understands, after her family, Roberta’s loves were her friends, country music, a good joke, and a good martini.
Roberta was preceded in death by her husband and her grandson, Matthew Taylor. She is survived and will be dearly missed by son Perry and his wife, Gladys, of Maryville, Missouri; daughter Debbie and husband Steve Taylor of Olathe, Kansas; grandson Josh Taylor and wife Julie of Glenview, Illinois; grandson Christopher Courtney and wife Amy of Marshfield, Missouri; granddaughter Jessica Courtney of Denver, Colorado; and by three great-grandchildren, Nick, Ryan, and Lauren Taylor.
For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Roberta’s name, the family would suggest: BrightFocus Foundation- Macular Degeneration Research.
Graveside services at Nodaway Gardens will be held at a date to be determined.