ROBERT TIBBETTS
1941-2023
We are sad to announce the passing of Robert “Bob” Tibbetts. He died at age 82 on February 4, 2023. Bob passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by his wife Marilyn Tibbetts, daughter Kim Allgood, son Rob (Kathy) Tibbetts, grandson Robbie (Adessa) Elson, granddaughters Jessie (Clint) McKnight, Lindsey Elson, and Cassidy (Hank) Haupt, grandkids Ashtyn, Korbyn, Hadley, Melina, Jax, and Harleigh, as well as many more family and friends.
As per Bob’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Arrangements are in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.