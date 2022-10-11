Robert Maurice Gross
1928-2022
Robert Maurice Gross age, 94, passed on October 7, 2022 at Falls City, Nebraska.
Robert was born in Maryville, Missouri on August 31, 1928 to Francis Joseph and Marguerite Gertrude (Bleuel) Gross. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church of Maryville, Missouri. He went to school in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School. Bob lived in Falls City, Nebraska at Falls City Care Center the last six years.
On September 28, 1950, Bob enlisted in the Navy and trained at San Diego, California and was then transferred to Barber’s Point Naval Air Base, Hawaii where he served until discharged on July 27, 1954.
After military duty, Bob lived in Kansas City and was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation and later Kenworth Motor Company.
Bob married LaVona Pauline (Walker, Dixon) Gross on June 17, 1979. A few years later, at retirement they moved back to Maryville. Pauline preceded him in death in 2008.
He is survived by stepchildren, Duane Dixon and Dennise of Falls City, Nebraska and Judy Dixon of Hayden, Idaho; sister, Mary Ann Hogsett of Canon City, Colorado; brother, Harold of Folsom, California; nine step-grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his step-children, Mary Lue Potthast and Jim Dixon, his parents, six brothers, Bill, Donald, Karl, David, Thomas and Edmund, four sisters, Margaret, Mildred, Rita and Elizabeth.
A Prayer Service will be held at Price Funeral Home by Father, Albert Bruecken on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.