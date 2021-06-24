Robert Mark Barrett
1924-2021
Robert (Bob) Mark Barrett was born April 15, 1924, in the old farm home near Skidmore, Missouri to Floyd R. Barrett and Okalla (Joda) Suttle Barrett. Bob passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Barrett, with 70 years in marriage. He is survived by daughters Elinor Lea Barrett, Columbia, Missouri, Susan Barrett Meadows, Boonville, Missouri, and son, James David Barrett and his wife, Karen Moody Barrett, Springfield, Missouri. Also surviving are his grandson, M. Blake Barrett Campbell, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and granddaughter, Amy Barrett, Oxford, Mississippi. He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and cousins. He enjoyed a special bond with the sons of his twin brother, Robert (Rob) M. Barrett (Susan), Nevada, Missouri and Richard (Rick) M. Barrett Jr. (Nancy) (1951-1998), Tarkio, Missouri.
Visitation will be at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 6 p.m., followed by a Masonic service at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, in Kirksville, Missouri on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Kirksville, Fairview United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri, The Masonic Home of Missouri, or Cottey College, Nevada, Missouri.
