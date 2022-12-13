Robert Lee Williams
1934-2022
Robert Lee Williams, 88, of Maryville, Missouri passed from this life to his eternal home Monday, December 12, 2022. His last days were spent at Maryville Living Center surrounded by family.
Robert was born on July 26, 1934 in Maryville, Missouri to David Henry and Mina (Miller) Williams. He attended school in Maryville and earned his GED while in the United States Air Force. In 2006he was presented with an Honorary High School Diploma at North Nodaway R-VI.
In January 1952, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was deployed to Korea and served in the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in July of 1960.
He owned his own upholstery business. Served as a Maryville Police Officer and Fire Fighter. Managed Ben Franklin and Easter’s Retail Store. Worked at Eveready Battery Company where he retired and was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church.
On May 3, 1955, he married Betty Jeanne Hood. She preceded him in death on December 26, 1991. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Robert Jr. and Mike. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carolyn Sue, and brothers, Basil, Charles (Bub), Kenneth (Tooper) and Floyd.
Survivors include his daughters, Carrie Coulter (Marvin Lager) and Lori Williams of Maryville. His granddaughters, Brea Coulter (Trace Hunt) and Kenna Coulter of Maryville. His chosen son Tom (Amy) Coulter of Pickering and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He loved watching the NWMSU Bearcat football and basketball teams as well as the Kansas City Chiefs. However, his greatest joy was being Papa Bob and loved spoiling Kenna and Brea.
Robert has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. His ashes will be placed to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery at a private family interment.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura in Maryville. Please dress comfortably in your favorite Bearcat or Chief’s attire.
In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials may be given to the family or Price Funeral Home to be given to Spoofy Beans.