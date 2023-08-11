Robert Dean McAmis
1938-2023
Robert Dean McAmis, 85, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at John Knox Village Care Center with his family by his side.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 18, 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave., Topeka, KS, 66605, followed by a light lunch at the church. A graveside service with military honors will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka at 1:00 p.m.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.