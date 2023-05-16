Robert “Bob” Mozingo
1938-2023
Robert “Bob” Mozingo, 84 of Burlington, Iowa, died May 14, 2023 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Born November 30, 1938 in Maryville, Missouri, he was the son of William Earl and Thelma (Henry) Mozingo.
He graduated from Maryville High School in Missouri in 1956 and earned his BA in engineering at Finlay Engineering College.
Bob was in the United States Marine Reserves for eight years.
On July 21, 1962 he married Brenda Carrington in Maryville. He attended Harmony Bible Church in Burlington, Iowa.
Bob was a Master Design Engineer at J.I. Case where he worked for 35 years.
Bob had a strong faith in Jesus! He loved working and spending time with family going on the yearly vacation to the Dells or Branson. He enjoyed working with young people at church, his prison ministry and visiting with his coffee group.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda of Burlington; one daughter Tanya (JD) Henman of Burlington; two sons Nathan (Michelle) Mozingo of Columbia, Missouri and Jonathan (Angela) Mozingo of Moline, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers Bill (Patty) Mozingo of Maryville, Missouri and Jerry (Dixie) Mozingo of Bloomfield, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary.
The funeral service for Bob will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Lunning Chapel with Pastor Nathan Williams officiating. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials have been established for Samaritan Purse and City Hope.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com